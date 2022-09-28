KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 27, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
285,335,645 152,185,759 11,914,885,904 6,082,998,114
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 985,116,675 (929,489,640) 55,627,035
Local Individuals 11,018,706,284 (10,568,115,745) 450,590,539
Local Corporates 6,398,894,085 (6,905,111,659) (506,217,574)
