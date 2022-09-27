AGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (9.3%)
US announces additional $10m for flood-hit Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2022 11:31am
Reaffirming its commitment to continue cooperating with Pakistan in meeting the challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, the US has announced another $10 million to Islamabad for food security programme.

This was announced by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Washington.

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

"The Foreign Minister apprised Secretary Blinken about the devastation caused by the cataclysmic floods with more than 33 million people displaced and a huge loss of lives and livelihoods," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bilawal highlighted the relief efforts of the Pakistani government and people and thanked the US government for its assistance, the FO said.

During their meeting, Bilawal said that Pakistan was seeking climate Justice and looked towards its partners to assist us in recovering from this climate-induced calamity.

Blinken speaks with Bilawal

"The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was committed to building back better, greener and climate resilient infrastructure in areas such as irrigation, communication, energy, agri-technology, and health. Immediate action is required to help developing countries effectively face the climate crisis," FO said.

Secretary Blinken expressed sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and monumental economic losses.

The secretary also reaffirmed the US's commitment to continue cooperating with Pakistan in meeting the challenges of rehabilitation and reconstruction.

'Pakistan committed to deepening, broadening ties with US'

The FM underscored the historic and growing importance of Pakistan-US relationship in promoting peace, security, and economic prosperity in the region.

Bilawal also reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to deepening and broadening its ties with the US particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

"Secretary Blinken also maintained that, given Pakistan’s enormous potential, US private sector would like to invest in Pakistan including in energy sector," the FO said.

