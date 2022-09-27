No country can move forward unless women contribute to economic uplift, seminar told

LAHORE: Chairperson of the Pakistan Businesses Forum (Women Wing) Ayesha Farooqui here on Monday highlighted the importance of developing a legal framework and creating an enabling environment for promoting women’s participation in labour force.

Speaking at the Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals, she said no country could move forward unless women contribute to economic development. “We have to come up with right kind of legislation so that these kinds of discriminations are done away with or declared illegal and cannot be practised,” she remarked.

Ayesha Farooqui said that setting the legal framework was just one step on the ladder, adding that creating the environment which will motivate women to come and participate in the labour force is the second important step.

“You have to make them feel safe while participating in the labour force and working,” she added.

She said that women participation can enhance country’s income by 25% adding the women in leadership can play a pivotal role in country’s development and prosperity.

PBF official even stated although at this point of time Pakistan might not be very high up in the gender development index or the gender equality index internationally. However, the trend of women participation in labour was on the up and Pakistani women had been coming into territories which traditionally were men-dominated.

She also condemned the harassment of Information and Broadcasting Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb by workers of a political party in London. She said political polarization is at its peak.

