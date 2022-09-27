AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Govt wants to buy stolen data from hacker: Fawad

27 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded that the audio leaks allegedly coming out of Prime Minister’s House must be investigated, adding that the government was trying to purchase the (stolen) data from a hacker to secure it.

In a press conference, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the hacker who leaked the audio recording had claimed he had additional important recordings which had not been released yet. There were reports that the government was in talks with the hacker to secure the data, the PTI leader said.

Fawad also demanded an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on the subject. “Two government officials, (Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb) had given statements in response to the audio leak, but they were ‘absurd’.”

He further alleged that audio of 340 hours was leaked despite the PTI government upgraded the relevant departments with the latest technology.

The latest and second leaked audio that had gone viral on social media allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others contained a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

Citing a local news channel, he said that the federal government was in conversation with the hacker to prevent further audio leaks.

He called for an independent inquiry into the leaks and claimed that the former ruling party will present the recordings before the apex court.

He further demanded action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for supposedly facilitating the procurement of machinery from India on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz’s suggestion, as one of the audios allegedly unveiled.

A reference in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must be filed against the premier for allegedly misusing his authority.

The National Assembly speaker must summon the PM and other members of the National Assembly before the privilege committee to answer about it, he added.

Earlier, he had taken to his official Twitter account to state that more than 100 hours of PMO talks were available and that agencies should look into sensitive issues if they got free time from political tasks.

