AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
AVN 77.33 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.18%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.4%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.28%)
GGGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.48%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.07%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.5%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.63%)
OGDC 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
PAEL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PRL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.22%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
TPL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.76%)
TREET 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
TRG 126.10 Increased By ▲ 10.20 (8.8%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.73%)
WAVES 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 72.2 (1.79%)
BR30 15,456 Increased By 471.9 (3.15%)
KSE100 41,074 Increased By 453.3 (1.12%)
KSE30 15,387 Increased By 173.7 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily down-limit

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 12:07pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan touched a 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, only steps away from its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing FX through currency forwards to 20% from the current zero, starting on Sept. 28.

The announcement, along with another firmer-than-expected daily midpoint fixing, was meant to slow the pace of yuan depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against the currency, traders said.

“This could stem further forward positions that have been negative for the yuan and slow its depreciation pace,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.0298 per dollar, 378 pips or 0.54% weaker than the previous fix of 6.992 on Friday, the weakest since July 7, 2020.

However, the midpoint continued to come in much stronger than market projections for the 23rd straight trading session, traders and analysts said. It was 279 pips stronger than Reuters’ estimate of 7.0019.

The official daily midpoint fixing limits the onshore yuan to trade in a narrow range of 2% above or below, and Monday’s guidance kept the range to between 6.8892 and 7.1704.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.1400 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.1690 at one point, the softest level since May 27, 2020 - mirroring broad falls in other currencies amid a sweeping rally by the dollar thanks in part to the US Federal Reserve’s rapid tightening of monetary policy.

It was changing hands at 7.1662 at midday, 364 pips weaker than the previous late session close. And the midday level was 42 pips away from the lower end of the trading band.

China’s yuan ends near 28-month low, set for worst week since April

“The market is almost hitting the limit,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Still, market participants believe more policy actions would be rolled out should the yuan’s weakness persists.

“Given the weak CNY level, it is likely that PBOC would roll out measures to remove market’s one-side depreciation of CNY against the US dollar in the near term,” said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Li expects further cuts to the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserve, after a reduction earlier this month.

By midday, the global dollar index hovered around its two-decade high of 113.996 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1704 per dollar.

People’s Bank of China China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily down-limit

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil prices fall on fuel demand fears sparked by recession concerns

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

India central bank likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Read more stories