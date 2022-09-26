AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
AVN 77.36 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (3.22%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.5%)
EFERT 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.31%)
FCCL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.28%)
GGGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.48%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.07%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.5%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.78%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.44%)
OGDC 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
PAEL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.4%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
TPL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.91%)
TREET 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 9.85 (8.5%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.96%)
WAVES 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.05%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 72.8 (1.8%)
BR30 15,459 Increased By 475.1 (3.17%)
KSE100 41,065 Increased By 444.5 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,383 Increased By 169.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe can’t do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 11:35am
Follow us

France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his team mates after they lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.

Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory. “Kylian did a lot of good things,” Deschamps told reporters.

Ex-teammate appears before judge over assault on French football star

“He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days. “He can’t do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me.

I’m not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others.“ France, who will face Denmark again at the World Cup in November, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games.

Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe can’t do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil prices fall on fuel demand fears sparked by recession concerns

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

India central bank likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Read more stories