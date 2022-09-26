AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 10:48am
SHANGHAI: China reported 999 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 25, of which 295 were symptomatic and 704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 936 new cases a day earlier – 217 symptomatic and 719 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 25, mainland China had confirmed 249,684 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no new local infections, according to local government data.

