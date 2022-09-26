Minister suspends vehicle examiner over negligence

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has suspended Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) in Sheikhupura over poor performance. The minister suspended Ahmad Saeed MVE over the complaint of Secretary RTA Sheikhupura for not performing his duties and negligence. In this regard, provincial minister said that there is no room for negligence. The employees would have to deliver.

Later, he visited DHQ hospital Sheikhupura inspected the cleanliness arrangements, provision of medical facilities to the patients and availability of medicines there. Muneeb Sultan Cheema also chaired a meeting at DC Sheikhupura office and met stakeholders and PTI office bearers. Minister law Punjab Khurram Virk also accompanied him.

