KP govt to appoint CEO for Centres of Excellence for agriculture

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will appoint Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Centres of Excellence of agriculture sector research.

The CEO of the centre would be selected under Section 9 of the KP Agricultural Research Institutes Reforms Act, 2022. A bill in this regard was recently passed by the provincial assembly. The CEO would be appointed by the provincial government, from the panel recommended by the Board of Governors. The CEO may be appointed for a period of three years, on such terms and conditions as determine by the KP government.

