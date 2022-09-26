Ishaq elected unopposed as Sarhad chamber president

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Ishaq of the Businessmen Forum (BF) was elected unopposed as president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), while Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Khan Afridi were elected as senior vice president and vice president, respectively, for 2022-23.

The announcement was made by the SCCI’s election commission — comprising Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti — during a meeting held at the chamber’s offices.

According to the election commission, Muhammad Ishaq, Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Khan Afridi were elected unopposed to the said offices for the next term as no one else had submitted nomination papers for election to the posts.

The SCCI’s new office-bearers will assume charge of their offices on October 1.

