Sep 26, 2022
‘Modern science & research constitute a big challenge for young doctors’

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 06:27am
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that modern medical science and research is not less than a big challenge for our young doctors. He added that research and educational activities/book knowledge is imperative to pay constant attention and to take up the habit of hard working and study, medical students become the best performing doctors in the shortest possible time and prove beneficial to the patients, as well.

These views were expressed by Prof. Al-freed Zafar in a 2-day course on the guidelines for FCPS, MCP, and DGO, gynaecologists’ students’ exam preparation under the supervision of Prof. Dr Nudrat Sohail in Gynaecology Unit 3, Lahore General Hospital.

Addressing the concluding session of this course in which doctors related to the field of Gynaecology from all over Punjab participated while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tayyab and Prof. Dr. Shehla Baqai delivered the lectures to the participants of the course about the guidance and technical issues regarding their examinations. Prof. Asma Gul, Prof. Faiqa Saleem, Dr. Misbah Javed, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Shumaila also attended the Gynaecology training course.

Prof. Al-freed expressed that the pursuit of medical education requires unwavering determination and tireless hard work; the doctors succeed in medical exam with distinction marks and be passionate about studying their books.

Principal PGMI further said that awareness about the health of pregnant women, the problems and their solutions occur during maternity is the most important responsibility of the Gynaecologist. He asserted that doctors should consider their duty as their religious obligation and deal with the above mentioned problems with more determination and zeal during medical education.

He stated that in the preparation of a family mother and child are the basic unit and Gynaecologists can play a very important role in this regard because in our society every year a large number of pregnant women lose their lives due to various complications and lack of awareness during pregnancy. Prof. Al-freed Zafar asked Gynaecologists to use their expertise in their field to reduce mortality rate and take care of their patients efficiently.

Principal LGH urged the doctors to show utmost patience while solving the paper in the examination centres and instead of solving the paper early, they should stay in the center for the stipulated time and pick all the questions with full confidence and try to score maximum marks according to the technical rules.

