AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan guides Pakistan to 166-4 in fourth T20I

AFP Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 09:31pm
Follow us

KARACHI: In-form opener Mohammad Rizwan struck 88 to help Pakistan to 166-4 in the fourth Twenty20 international against England in Karachi on Sunday.

Rizwan’s 67-ball knock had nine boundaries and a six after Pakistan were sent in to bat by England before a packed National stadium.

Rizwan put on 97 for the opening wicket with Babar Azam (36) but England pulled back the scoring rate once the Pakistan skipper holed out to spinner Liam Dawson in the 12th over.

Azam hit three boundaries off 28 balls.

Rizwan then added 52 for the second with Shan Masood (21) but David Willey dismissed Masood while Topley had Khushdil Shah for two to further hit the home team.

Rizwan was finally caught off in the 19th over off Topley who finished with 2-37.

Asif Ali smashed two sixes in the final over of the innings to give the total some respectability for Pakistan who with this match became the first team to play 200 T20Is.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years, lead the seven-match series 2-1.

England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.

They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan England Twenty20 international Moeen Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Rizwan guides Pakistan to 166-4 in fourth T20I

Leaked audio clips purportedly reveal PM Shehbaz's conversations with aides, officials

Audio-leak proves Sharif family can ignore Kashmiris' struggle for vested interest: Imran Khan

Imran Khan telling lies and misguiding people: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Saudi leads Gulf bourses lower on recession worries

United Arab Emirates to supply Germany with gas, diesel: report

British PM Truss tells allies to stand firm on Ukraine

Moscow pledges 'full protection' to any areas annexed by Russia

24 dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

Read more stories