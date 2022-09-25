SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised public not to respond to or share personal information on unknown calls and messages. The State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) have been continuously advising the general public through consumer awareness messages, press releases, etc, not to share their personal credentials or banking information on telephonic or WhatsApp calls and messages with individuals impersonating officials of the SBP, banks or any other agency.

According to the SBP, it has come to our knowledge that fraudsters are sending fake WhatsApp messages with the SBP logo to general public, claiming the central bank has blocked their ATM card or bank account due to non-verification of credentials.

To verify/unblock the account, customers are asked to call either the sender of the message (ie, call on the number from which the message was received) or on a specific number mentioned in the message.

According to SBP, these messages are not sent by the SBP nor does SBP deal with blocking/unblocking/ verifying of banking customers’ accounts/payment cards (ATMs and credit cards).

‘The public is once again reminded to remain vigilant and not respond to any such calls, messages or click on unverified website links and refrain from sharing their personal or financial credentials with any such individual(s),” the SBP said.

The SBP has advised public to call their banks’ dedicated helpline in case of any ambiguity and to immediately report the details of such calls, messages and website links to their concerned bank or to the relevant authorities such as Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

