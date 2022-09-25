AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Precision Agriculture Centre set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah university

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
RAWALPINDI: The Precision Agriculture Centre established at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University will help in transfer of modern technology, and production will increase as a result, said a press release.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of the Precision Agriculture Centre established at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

The aim of establishing the centre is to promote digital and precision agriculture at the national level so that farmers are aware of the needs of their crops in real time.

The provincial agriculture minister said that high losses are being faced by Pakistan due to Climate Change. He maintained that the establishment of this center will be effective in bringing modern agricultural technology to the farmers. He asked the vice-chancellors of the universities to facilitate the access of farmers to farms like this so that digital agriculture and precision agriculture can be popularized in Pakistan.

The provincial minister further said that by promoting modern agricultural technology and digital agriculture, Pakistan can not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products. He congratulated Pir Mehr Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University for organizing this centre and emphasized on updating its data on back end on daily basis.

On this occasion, the provincial minister congratulated Dr Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor of Pir Meher Ali Shah Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, for introducing modern digital and precision agriculture for the first time in Aird Agricultural University, Rawalpindi.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardizi indicated the allocation of funds for precision agriculture. Later, the provincial minister visited the smart farm at Koont district Chakwal and also reviewed the use of smart spray, drone technology, and other precision farming.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Iqar Ahmed Khan, agricultural scientists, and a large number of progressive farmers were also present.

