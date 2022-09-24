AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM directs crackdown on drug peddlers

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the province and amendments in the relevant laws to increase punishments and deterrence against people involved in these crimes.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding narcotics control here on Friday.

The Chief Minister stated that it is reprehensible to see drug abuse is on the rise among the youth despite the existence of police and narcotics force. He directed to root out the menace with increasing of patrolling on routes used for drug smuggling.

Khan said that it is the collective responsibility of all to remain vigilant against those who are attempting to destroy the future of our children and ultimately the nation.

He directed the concerned authorities to work on amendments in the relevant laws to increase punishments and ensure imprisonment of those involved in drug trafficking, adding that the proposals should be finalized and presented before the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed for reactivation of Narcotics Eradication Team to tighten the noose around drug traffickers on intelligence based information. He asked the relevant authorities to put in place a vibrant monitoring system at the Chief Minister's Secretariat and district level to regularly monitor the actions against narcotics traffickers and

The Chief Minister was informed that 1300 drug addicts have been rehabilitated during the recent drug addict rehabilitation campaign in Peshawar. He directed that the same model be replicated in all divisional headquarters to ensure availability of rehabilitation facilities throughout the province.

The meeting was also told that 987 accused persons have been arrested and 7470 Kg hashish, 834 kg heroin 526 kg opium 245 kg crystal myth (ice) 25249 litters alcohol have been recovered by Excise & Narcotics Control department in the last four years. Similarly, 1500 cases have been registered against persons involved in drug trafficking and same number of people have been arrested by the police during last year.

Inspector General Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Excise & Taxation Syed Iqbal Haider, CCPO Peshawar Ijaz Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan drug peddlers Narcotics Control

Comments

1000 characters

KP CM directs crackdown on drug peddlers

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories