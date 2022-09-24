KP CM directs crackdown on drug peddlers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed crackdown on drug trafficking throughout the province and amendments in the relevant laws to increase punishments and deterrence against people involved in these crimes.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding narcotics control here on Friday.

The Chief Minister stated that it is reprehensible to see drug abuse is on the rise among the youth despite the existence of police and narcotics force. He directed to root out the menace with increasing of patrolling on routes used for drug smuggling.

Khan said that it is the collective responsibility of all to remain vigilant against those who are attempting to destroy the future of our children and ultimately the nation.

He directed the concerned authorities to work on amendments in the relevant laws to increase punishments and ensure imprisonment of those involved in drug trafficking, adding that the proposals should be finalized and presented before the next cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed for reactivation of Narcotics Eradication Team to tighten the noose around drug traffickers on intelligence based information. He asked the relevant authorities to put in place a vibrant monitoring system at the Chief Minister's Secretariat and district level to regularly monitor the actions against narcotics traffickers and

The Chief Minister was informed that 1300 drug addicts have been rehabilitated during the recent drug addict rehabilitation campaign in Peshawar. He directed that the same model be replicated in all divisional headquarters to ensure availability of rehabilitation facilities throughout the province.

The meeting was also told that 987 accused persons have been arrested and 7470 Kg hashish, 834 kg heroin 526 kg opium 245 kg crystal myth (ice) 25249 litters alcohol have been recovered by Excise & Narcotics Control department in the last four years. Similarly, 1500 cases have been registered against persons involved in drug trafficking and same number of people have been arrested by the police during last year.

Inspector General Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Excise & Taxation Syed Iqbal Haider, CCPO Peshawar Ijaz Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022