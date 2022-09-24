Ayaz Amir’s son arrested after wife found dead

ISLAMABAD: In a gruesome murder incident, Shah Nawaz, a 37-year-old-man, identified as the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir allegedly killed his wife on Saturday with a blow to her head within the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara Bibi, 37, at his residence Farmhouse 46 at Chak Shehzad. Police sources said that the accused hit his wife’s head with a dumbbell which resulted in her death.

A police spokesman confirmed that the man killed his wife and the police have started an investigation into the matter.

He said that senior officers of Islamabad Police and forensic team visited the crime scene for the collection of evidence.

“The police are investigating the case and whatever facts are found it will be shared with the media. The man accused of the murder has been arrested by the police. The body has also been shifted to the hospital for autopsy,” he added.

Talking to journalists, Ayaz Amir said that “may Allah never show this day to anyone and no one should have to bear such a tragedy.”

