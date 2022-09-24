AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ayaz Amir’s son arrested after wife found dead

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: In a gruesome murder incident, Shah Nawaz, a 37-year-old-man, identified as the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir allegedly killed his wife on Saturday with a blow to her head within the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Nawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara Bibi, 37, at his residence Farmhouse 46 at Chak Shehzad. Police sources said that the accused hit his wife’s head with a dumbbell which resulted in her death.

A police spokesman confirmed that the man killed his wife and the police have started an investigation into the matter.

He said that senior officers of Islamabad Police and forensic team visited the crime scene for the collection of evidence.

“The police are investigating the case and whatever facts are found it will be shared with the media. The man accused of the murder has been arrested by the police. The body has also been shifted to the hospital for autopsy,” he added.

Talking to journalists, Ayaz Amir said that “may Allah never show this day to anyone and no one should have to bear such a tragedy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad police crime Ayaz Amir

Comments

1000 characters

Ayaz Amir’s son arrested after wife found dead

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories