Spot gold may fall into $1,637-$1,647 range

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:48am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,637-$1,647 per ounce, as suggested by a bearish flag and a projection analysis.

The pattern has been confirmed, indicating a target around $1,610.

The projection analysis reveals a more realistic target zone from $1,637 to $1,647.

Strategically, the target zone will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,654.

A break above $1,669 will make the flag temporarily invalid.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a range of $1,657 to $1,686 is about to complete by end of this week.

Spot gold targets $1,644-$1,651 range

Most likely gold would fall towards $1,611, as suggested by a flag and a falling channel.

Indeed, the range itself looks like a bearish continuation pattern, to be followed by another round of fall.

