Sep 22, 2022
BoP inaugurates new corporate office in Karachi

Press Release Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:14am
KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab opened doors of its new, digitally-equipped Corporate & Treasury Front Offices at Sky Tower, Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The new premises have been designed to better serve the customers of Karachi and the South market, as elevating the Bank’s presence in this region is a strategic priority.

In addition to increased customer facilitation, the new office will also enable our employees to service the Bank’s products and services to a larger universe of customers. The Offices are complete with the entire gamut of the required technological infrastructure to enable cross-functional team interactions, and to stimulate enhanced service delivery.

The inauguration was attended by Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab along with the senior members of the management and staff.

Speaking at the occasion, Masud shed light on the pivotal role played by the bank’s employees in achieving its strategic objectives. He stated that our employees are our most valuable resource. Speaking of the contributions by teams of all functional groups, the President & CEO reiterated the value and high esteem with which the senior management of the Bank regards them. He assured all employees of the Bank’s commitment to their wellbeing, and his awareness and appreciation of their tireless efforts to deliver results.

