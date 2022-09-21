AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Govt taking concrete measures to stop human trafficking: Rana Sanaullah

  • Minister of Interior says coordination among federal and provincial governments imperative to resolve the issue
BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2022 07:08pm
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that the government was taking concrete steps to bring down the ratio of human trafficking to zero level, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled "High-level consultation on Human Trafficking in Persons" organised jointly by the Federal Investigation Agency and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Islamabad.

The minister said that coordination among federal and provincial governments was imperative to resolve the issue of human trafficking.

Later, talking to the media, the interior minister said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to malign the state institutions.

Regarding the law and order situation of the capital, he said everyone was equal before the law, adding that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hand.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah warned that supporters of any political party will be dispersed if they try to march to D-Chowk.

In a tweet, the minister, without naming Imran Khan, wrote that "no one can talk to a crazy and stupid person, no one is safe from his evil".

He said the protest is PTI's constitutional right, but warned its supporters against entering D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said security at entry and exit points of the city’s Red Zone areas has been beefed up to ward off any possible law and order situation in light of a political rally.

The ICT said this was done after some people are headed towards Islamabad to have their political demands accepted.

