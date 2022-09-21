Protest at F9 park, but don't try to enter D-Chowk, warns Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Wednesday former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that supporters of the political party will be dispersed if they try to march to D-Chowk.

In a tweet, the minister, without naming Imran, wrote that "no one can talk to a crazy and stupid person, no one is safe from his evil".

He said protest is a constitutional right, but warned supporters against entering D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said security at entry and exit points of the city’s Red Zone areas has been beefed up to ward off any possible law and order situation in light of a political rally.

The ICT said this was done after some people are headed towards Islamabad to have their political demands accepted.

In a meeting with journalists at his residence in Bani Gala, the former premier had earlier said that he was planning to give a protest call against the incumbent government later this month.

"The call is not far off, I will give it this month," he said.