AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protest at F9 park, but don't try to enter D-Chowk, warns Rana Sanaullah

  • No one can talk to a crazy and stupid person, Interior Minister says, in apparent reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 03:52pm
Follow us

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Wednesday former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that supporters of the political party will be dispersed if they try to march to D-Chowk.

In a tweet, the minister, without naming Imran, wrote that "no one can talk to a crazy and stupid person, no one is safe from his evil".

He said protest is a constitutional right, but warned supporters against entering D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said security at entry and exit points of the city’s Red Zone areas has been beefed up to ward off any possible law and order situation in light of a political rally.

The ICT said this was done after some people are headed towards Islamabad to have their political demands accepted.

Will give 'historic welcome' to Nawaz Sharif on return to Pakistan, says Imran Khan

In a meeting with journalists at his residence in Bani Gala, the former premier had earlier said that he was planning to give a protest call against the incumbent government later this month.

"The call is not far off, I will give it this month," he said.

Pakistan protest Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah

Comments

1000 characters

Protest at F9 park, but don't try to enter D-Chowk, warns Rana Sanaullah

Rupee approaches all-time low again, closes at 239.65 against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Shaukat Tarin fails to appear before FIA, agency summons him again

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Read more stories