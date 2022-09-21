AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.6%)
FCCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.54%)
OGDC 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.23%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.51%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,185 Decreased By -150.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -207.2 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand on back foot before inflation numbers, Fed

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:58am
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, before the release of domestic inflation data and a policy announcement by the US Federal Reserve.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7300 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close. Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release August consumer inflation numbers around 0800 GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters predict year-on-year inflation will dip to 7.5% from 7.8% in July, with the month-on-month reading falling to 0.1% from 1.5% previously.

The South African Reserve Bank targets inflation of between 3% and 6% and is expected to raise its main lending rate by another 75 basis points on Thursday to bring inflation back within its desired range.

South African rand near lowest since 2020 as markets brace for Fed

Financial markets are positioned for a 75 basis point hike by the US Fed on Wednesday, with expectations for policy tightening boosting the dollar and weighing on emerging market currencies like the rand in the run-up to the announcement.

The South African government’s benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.530%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand on back foot before inflation numbers, Fed

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Read more stories