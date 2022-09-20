Malaysia’s Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports in August jumped 48.2% from a year earlier, above expectations, government data showed on Tuesday.

August exports had been forecast to expand 34.4%, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in the same month grew 67.6% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Analysts had expected an increase of 49.4%.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 16.9 billion ringgit ($3.71 billion) in August.