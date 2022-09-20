AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Delay in opening of LCs irks RCCI

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 07:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed grave concerns over the delay in opening Letters of Credit (LCs) and urged federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail to order the opening of LCs immediately.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf has said that many industries are now facing a shortage of raw materials and are on the verge of cutting production. He said that key products especially under HS code 84 and 85 include home appliances, air conditioners, IT products, generators, telecom, steel and automobiles. Importers are worried due to non-opening of LCs.

Factories importing raw material for producing food, medicines and iron are now facing serious supply constraints. “Due to non-release of our import documents and consequent non-availability of raw material, the manufacturing units are on the verge of closure,” he said.

He said that despite, the lifting of the import ban by the government, delay in opening LCs for essential machinery, equipment and spare parts is a matter of grave concern for traders.

Nadeem Rauf said that the current economic situation is very disturbing; SMEs and large-scale industry (LSM) are suffering a lot.

Production has stopped due to non-availability of parts, bank payments are not being made, operational expenses are also becoming difficult to meet, which has increased the fear of unemployment, he added.

He said that large firms in Pakistan rely on imported raw materials/ parts, which run our industries. He appealed to the finance minister and governor State Bank to take immediate notice of the situation and open LCs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister SMEs LSM Miftah Ismail RCCI opening Letters of Credit

Comments

1000 characters

Delay in opening of LCs irks RCCI

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

PM attends funeral

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories