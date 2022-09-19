AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Australia’s Finch wants to carry on ‘exciting’ T20 journey

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 03:43pm
NEW DELHI: Australia’s Aaron Finch finds Twenty20 cricket “exciting” and has no immediate plans to quit the format, the 35-year-old said ahead of their three-match series against India on Monday.

Australia’s white-ball captain Finch quit one-day cricket after the home series against New Zealand earlier this month following a prolonged run drought in that format.

Finch led Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title last year and will spearhead their title defence on home soil next month. “I’m not putting an end date on anything T20 related just yet,” the opener told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against India in Mohali. “It’s still exciting.

I love touring with the Australian team. “In T20 cricket I feel as though my form has been really good for quite a while now. If you separate the ODI form and the T20 form, they’re totally different.” Power-hitter Tim David, who has played 14 Twenty20 Internationals for Singapore, is set to make his Australia debut in a series pitting the world champions against the top ranked Twenty20 team.

Finch had no doubt the 26-year-old, a familiar face in Twenty20 leagues, was ready for cricket at the elite level. “Being an overseas player (in franchise cricket) has its challenges at times, because the expectations are high,” Finch said.

Australia captain Finch calls time on one-day internationals

“So the fact that Tim has experienced that all around the world already - that prepares you as well as you can for international cricket.”

Test captain Pat Cummins has returned after a 10-week break to bolster Australia’s bowling department which would test its mettle against India’s star-studded batting lineup including Virat Kohli.

Kohli snapped out of his batting slump at the Asia Cup earlier this month smashing his first international century since November, 2019. Finch said it would be silly to write off the India batsman.

“You’d be a very, very brave man to write off Virat at any stage,” Finch said. “He’s shown for 15 years now that he’s one of the greatest players of all time. “He’s superb. He’s got 71 international hundreds. That’s just ridiculous, isn’t it?”

Aaron Finch Twenty20 World Cup

