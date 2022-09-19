AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 19, 2022
Business & Finance

‘Ease of Doing Business’: Sarhad chamber hails appointment of Bilour as CM’s focal person

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding appointment of former president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour as Focal Person of Chief Minister on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), terming its milestone move step toward boosting of provincial economy, businesses and industries.

The SCCI’s president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, senior vice president, Imran Khan Mohmand and vice president Javed Akhtar in a joint statement issued here Sunday congratulated Ghazanfar Bilour for appointing as focal person of Chief Minister on Ease of Doing business (EoDB), calling it a major and important step of the provincial government, which was highly appreciated by the business community.

Senior office bearers of the chamber said the business community stood with former president FPCCI chief Ghanzanfar Bilour in the past and established a concrete liaison with him and took joint initiatives for stabilizing national and provincial economy, easing difficulties of the business community, and creating a better and favourable environment for businesses in the province.

The office bearers expressed the liaison and coordination between provincial government and business community would be further strengthened after appointment of Ghazanfar Bilour as focal person on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and they would make collective efforts to remove grievances and address problems of the business community.

Hasnain Khurshid said the KP government decision would be highly beneficial for the business community, which is commendable extremely.

FPCCI SCCI KP Government ease of doing business Ghazanfar Bilour provincial economy CM’s focal person on EoDB

