Court issues show-cause notice to interior minister

Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday issued show-cause notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for not complying with the court order.

The ATC also issued show-cause notices to Nadra chairman and interior secretary. The court also summoned the interior minister, interior secretary and Nadra chairman in personal capacity.

Sources said that the court had ordered the government to put the name of an accused whose case was sub judice on the Exit Control List. It also ordered the Nadra chief to block the identity card of the accused.

But according to the court’s show-cause notice, neither the interior minister nor the Nadra chief complied with the court orders and committed negligence in the performance of their duties.

