World Patient Safety Day marked

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:40am
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that all patients should be provided equal medical facilities for treatment above any personal ambition.

Practicing doctors truly deserve to be called ‘masiha’ because they are always available to serve the suffering humanity by putting their lives at stake, he said while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organized on the occasion of “World Patient Safety Day” at Lahore General Hospital.

The participants of the walk were carrying placards about healthy lifestyle and awareness about the diseases.

