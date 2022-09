SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a six-session rally on Friday, amid weaker crude prices and concerns over a global economic slowdown, although gains in the Shanghai market capped losses.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for February delivery was down 2.1 yen, or 0.9%, at 224.3 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract has gained more than 3% for the week.

The OSE will be closed on Monday for a public holiday in Japan.