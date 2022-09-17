Let change come through vote, Imran tells govt

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that the incumbent government should let the change come through elections, warning that things will go out of control if early polls are not held, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Charsadda, Imran said: "Let the change come through the vote. If you stop this peaceful revolution then the game would get out of everyone’s hands."

“No matter what you do you cannot win this match you have already lost this match… economy is sinking fast and the world is not willing to give them [government] financial aid for flood victims.”

He said that Pakistan's policies should not be dictated by any superpower. "We should not participate in any war out of fear of anyone and we will not sacrifice our country's foreign policy for any country," he said.

Comparing his tenure with the incumbent government, Imran said prices of everything including fuel and electricity have skyrocketed over the last few months.

“During our time, petrol was Rs150 a litre at that time crude prices were between $95 to 110 per barrel but today despite drop in global prices petrol is expensive in the country,” he added.

Calling upon the nation not to vote for those leaders who are involved in money laundering, Imran said if he came to power again he will not spare anyone. "Those whose wealth is stashed abroad will not have any say in my government," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party workers across the country have been ordered to come out and protest against rising inflation, reiterating that it was in Pakistan's interest to announce fresh elections without any delay.

“If the government doesn’t move towards elections, then wait for a final call in these two weeks. We think workers should await a final call in September,” he said.

Chaudhry insisted the country will have elections soon whether the government wants them or not.

He remarked that everything that needs to happen to pave the way for the fresh elections, will happen in September.