Sep 17, 2022
PTI to launch country-wide protests against inflation

  • Fawad Chaudhry says everything that needs to happen to pave the way for fresh elections will happen in Sept
BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 06:08pm
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday that party workers across the country have been ordered to come out and protest against rising inflation, reiterating that it was in Pakistan's interest to announce fresh elections without any delay, Aaj News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad after the PTI’s core committee, Chaudhry said that the party leadership has decided to give the call to its regional cells to stage demonstrations against rising inflation due to the current economic situation.

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

“If the government doesn’t move towards elections, then wait for a final call in these two weeks. We think workers should await a final call in September,” he said.

Chaudhry insisted the country will have elections soon whether the government wants them or not.

He remarked that everything that needs to happen to pave the way for the fresh elections, will happen in September.

Earlier this week, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he was planning to give a protest call against the incumbent government later this month.

"The call is not far off, I will give it this month," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal rejected the PTI's demand for fresh elections, saying that polls would take place according to the schedule next year.

Criticising Imran Khan he said, if the previous government had left the economy in a good state “then it should not have reached this position in just four months."

