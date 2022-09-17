Naunehal Assembly held

KARACHI: A function of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter, comprising speeches, recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, na’at, national songs, and Dua-i-Said recently held on the topic: “We children are the defenders of Pakistan, either in peace or war,” at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah Karachi.

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan president Sadia Rashid chaired the meeting. Brig Dr Riaz-ul-Haq (retd) CEO Hamdard University Hospital Taj Medical Complex, was invited as the chief guest.

In an opening speech, Sadia Rashid said, patriotism was identified with valor, sacrifice and indomitable love for the country. As the world has globalized, countries develop strategies to compete for the markets, technologies, and skills that will raise their standards of living.

“In this era, those nations are successful who have strengthened their economy and continue to maintain discipline, tolerance, justice, rule of law, unity and integrity in their respective societies. Moving ahead on these fronts with hard work and dedication, we can also join the ranks of successful, dignified, developed, civilized and strong nations in the world,” she added.

Brig Dr Riaz-ul-Haq (retd) said, “Nations with a stronger sense of identity and societal coherence have a competitive advantage over nations with a more fragmented sense of identity or that lack allegiance to any sort of unified nationhood. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed said foresaw the need to cultivate a sense of belonging and association in the population with newly founded Pakistan. He then dedicated his life to promote patriotism among the younger generations. Institutions he established bring people together irrespective of their religion, race and ethnicity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022