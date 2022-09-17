AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 17, 2022
Pakistan

Resident diplomatic missions: Ministry hosts briefing on CPEC

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday hosted a briefing on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for resident diplomatic missions of several countries from East and Central Asia and the Middle East.

Chaired by the Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific), two rounds of briefings were convened on 15 and 16 September 2022.

The panel of briefers also included senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and the Board of Investment.

In her briefing, the Additional Secretary shared the underlying vision of CPEC, which was based on Pakistan’s desire for connectivity and interest in deepening linkages with Central Asia, the Middle East, and the East Asian region.

She emphasized that CPEC had added a new dimension in the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, which was based on mutual understanding and respect.

Pakistan welcomes development partners and enterprises from around the world to strengthen investment and trade linkages and consider opportunities in special economic zones (SEZ).

CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Board of Investment (BOI)

