Sep 17, 2022
CMOs services: PTA carries out QoS Survey

Press Release Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 14 Cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs) services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, KPIs enlisted in the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) license and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2021, were checked using state of the art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool. The checked KPIs pertained to voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data services. The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in the surveyed areas.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities. Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking has been done with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while network latency and webpage loading time was found below the threshold. Similarly, SMS and voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in some areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality upto the standards. The survey results have been placed at PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for provision of better mobile services and to promote a healthy competition among the operators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA NGMS CMOs independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey

