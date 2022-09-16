AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank sold net $19.05bn in spot forex market in July

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:35pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $19.05 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, it said in its monthly bulletin released on Friday.

The central bank said it had bought $19.72 billion and sold $38.77 billion in the spot market.

The rupee moved in a wide range of 78.86 to 80.0650 against the U.S. dollar in July.

The currency hit a life-time low of 80.12 on Aug. 29, but the central bank’s dollar-selling intervention has ensured that it has never closed trading on the weaker side of 80 so far, despite having fallen past that level on multiple occasions.

The RBI said its net forward dollar holdings as of end-July stood at $22.02 billion, compared with $30.86 billion as of end-June.

Reserve Bank of India foreign exchange market spot market India's RBI

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank sold net $19.05bn in spot forex market in July

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Auto part vendors want 51% increase in quota for import of CKD parts

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Read more stories