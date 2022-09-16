AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 58.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
FCCL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.25%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
TRG 116.90 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.36%)
UNITY 21.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
WAVES 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 15,600 Increased By 184.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 41,705 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 15,695 Increased By 10.5 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

ByteDance to spend up to $3bn to repurchase shares from investors

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 02:15pm
Follow us

BEIJING: ByteDance will spend up to $3 billion to repurchase shares in a deal that values the Chinese unlisted owner of TikTok at around $300 billion, according to a company memo to investors seen by Reuters on Friday.

The exercise is mainly aimed at helping some of its shareholders improve their liquidity positions, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

ByteDance had explored conducting an initial public offering in Hong Kong, sources have said, but company said in April last year it had no imminent plans.

The company’s board will put the proposal, which values its shares at around $176.9 apiece, to its shareholders at the end of this month and plans to carry out the buyback in the next two to three months, the person with direct knowledge said.

Recent trades in the private equity secondary market valued the company at $300 billion or lower, the person and a separate source said.

TikTok sued in US after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’

That compares with valuations of between $300 billion and $400 billion it received in the secondary market last year.

Even at $300 billion, it is one of the world’s most valuable private companies, according to CB Insights.

The sources declined to identified as the information was confidential.

Slower economic growth, much of which is due to COVID curbs, as well as Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector have crimped earnings prospects for many Chinese internet firms.

The company last month cut the price of stock options granted to employees by 20% from its 2021 plan. Revenue growth in 2021 also slowed to 70% compared with more than 100% a year earlier.

ByteDance

Comments

1000 characters

ByteDance to spend up to $3bn to repurchase shares from investors

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Children, women suffer from water-borne diseases as Pakistan floods recede

Again, Putin offers the carrot of cheap fuel, energy security

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Two police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Read more stories