AGL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
ANL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.39%)
EPCL 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.02%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 117.20 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.63%)
UNITY 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,645 Increased By 229.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,846 Increased By 73.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 55.7 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022
World

Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 11:08am
MUMBAI: At least nine people, including three children, have died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

The dead, casual labourers and their families, were sleeping when the collapse occurred early on Friday in the state capital Lucknow, Brajesh Pathak told local news media.

Several parts of the state, which is India’s most populous, has had very heavy rainfall since Thursday and schools and colleges were shut because of flooding, local media reported.

Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India’s tech hub?

“Three people have been injured and have been shifted to hospital. We are investigating the reasons behind the wall collapse,” Pathak said.

India Uttar Pradesh wall collapse

