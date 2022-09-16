AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
FCCL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.69%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
PAEL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
PRL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.18%)
UNITY 21.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
WAVES 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,610 Increased By 194.8 (1.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Decreased By -58 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,697 Increased By 12.3 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks slump despite strong data as securities firms drag

Reuters Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 02:02pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s benchmark index saw its worst daily performance in four months on Friday, with securities firms leading the losses after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while investors shrugged off data showing economic resilience in August.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index tumbled 2.4% at close, dropping the most since May 6, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 2.3% lower.

** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.9% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.4%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index tumbled 3.9%, the biggest weekly decline in two months, while the Hang Seng Index retreated 3.1%.

** Other Asian markets also sold off sharply on Friday, as investors braced for a hefty US rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh

** Meanwhile, China’s yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7 per US dollar level for the first time in two years, pressured by a buoyant dollar.

** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

** Shares in securities firms slumped 5.8%%, dragging the financials index 3.5% lower.

** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China’s cabinet on Thursday.

** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 11%.

East Money told local media that the company was operating normally and they had not received any notice on the details of the policy.

** Real estate developers declined 3.7%, after local media reported China’s eastern Suzhou city dialled back some easing measures in the property market.

** “The dial-back of property easing measures in some cities dragged down shares in the sector, while weak economic fundamentals and geopolitical tensions kept investor sentiment weak,” said Daisy Li, fund manager at EFG Asset Management.

** Energy shares tumbled 4.3%, healthcare firms lost 3.2%, while consumer staples and new energy stocks closed down more than 1.5% each.

** “Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing market, and geopolitical tensions,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Casino operators jumped 2.8%, as Macau’s government opened bids for licences to operate casinos in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong plunged 2.7%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks slump despite strong data as securities firms drag

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Children, women suffer from water-borne diseases as Pakistan floods recede

Again, Putin offers the carrot of cheap fuel, energy security

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 236-237 level against US dollar

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

Drugs shortage: GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Two police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Read more stories