Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has fixed property transfer fee at one percent across the province.

In a statement, he said that the revenue of the Punjab government will increase a lot adding that this decision has been taken in the best public interest. There will be an increase in registries across the province and our initiative aims to give relief to the people. This initiative will also promote the construction industry while creating immense employment opportunities, he stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was attended by SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad.

Moreover, the CM appreciated the efforts of Hiba Fawad, a member of the prison reforms committee, for the rights of women prisoners and juvenile offenders during a meeting on prison reforms and praised her performance.

She has done valuable work regarding the provision of human rights. I appreciate and pay tribute to her suggestions regarding reforms for imprisoned women and juvenile offenders, he commented. She is working hard and passionately for the protection of their rights; he further said and expressed good wishes for her.

Further, the CM in his message on International Day of Democracy said that the real spirit of democracy is to fulfill the needs of the people. The primary responsibility of democratic institutions is to ensure the establishment of a free, fair and impartial society, he declared. Democracy is strengthened only by involving all stakeholders in the democratic process; he commented and concluded that democracy is the only acceptable form of government and a guarantor of equal rights.

