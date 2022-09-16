Elahi slams PDM ‘for not properly managing economy’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that the PDM alliance is unable to run the country’s affairs properly while the economy is also not being managed in effective manner.

Talking to Malik Muhammad Anwar and Malik Jamshed Altaf MPAs, the CM said that the opponents always hatched conspiracies, and PDM, an alliance of 13 parties, sank the country’s fleet in a few months. “Imran Khan alone has reduced the paper lions of 13 parties to zero,” he said.

