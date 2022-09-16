AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PIA reduces fares for flights to, from China

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced its fares for Islamabad to China. According to the airline, the national flag carrier has announced immediate reduction in fares for Islamabad to China. The airline has reduced the fares by 10 percent for the flights to China.

The airline has also announced 22 percent discount for students getting tickets from PIA offices, PIA spokesman said and added that the students would now be able to carry 80 kg of luggage instead of 40 kg.

He said that the airline was operating bi-weekly flights to the Chinese cities - Chengdu and Xi’an; adding that the reduction in fares would be effective immediately on flights departing from Pakistan.

