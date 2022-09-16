Senate panel defers deliberations on Iqbal Academy Bill

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture was held on Thursday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Afnanullah Khan.

The committee discussed the "Iqbal Academy Pakistan Bill, 2022". The proposed bill was tabled in the Senate after approval by the National Assembly. The objective of the bill is to merge two departments "Iqbal Academy Pakistan” and “Aiwan-e-Iqbal" into one institution for better management.

The secretary National Heritage and Culture was of the view that because the work and mandate of both institutions are the same; therefore, by integrating them their work can be improved.

Senator Kesho Bai said that it was also important to listen to the position of Aiwan-e-Iqbal authorities regarding the bill, without which deliberations on the bill will be futile.

According to the opinion of all the members, the chairman Committee deferred the consideration of the bill until the next meeting of the committee so that the relevant advisor can also be a part of the committee's proceedings.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture gave a detailed briefing to the committee members regarding the work of the division and its attached departments which included Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board, National Museum of Pakistan (Karachi), Quaid-e-Azam Academy (Karachi), Urdu Dictionary Board (Karachi), and National Academy of Performing Arts.

The committee members gave various suggestions to improve the performance of the institutions.

The chairman committee said that only people from relevant fields should be included in the boards of the institutions as it will help in improving the functioning of the institutions.

The chairman Committee also emphasised taking steps to highlight the culture and history of Pakistan at the global level.

The committee members appreciated the work of the National Academy of Performing Arts and suggested partnerships with universities across the country for further improvement.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division said that vacancies in Lok Virsa and the PNCA will be filled soon.

The committee members also recommended measures regarding the exhibition of the remains of the ancient Mehergarh Balochistan and Gandhara civilizations in the National Museum.

