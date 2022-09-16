AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Pakistan squad announced for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors on Thursday unveiled their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, which will be staged from 16th October to 13th November.

In the seven events to date, Pakistan has won the title in 2009 in the United Kingdom, reached the final in 2007 and featured in the 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals, a record that makes them one of the most consistent sides to date.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15th October.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on 15th October, the World Cup-bound squad will feature in the T20I tri-series in Christchurch from October 7-14 where Bangladesh and New Zealand will be the other participating sides.

Selectors also named the Pakistan squad for seven matches T20Is series against England.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said: “We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard. We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done. We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month.”

He said that Fakhar Zaman has also been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani are among the travelling reserves.

Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the World Cup except Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In their places, the selectors have named Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

