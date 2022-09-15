AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi on account of Chehlum

  • Women, children, senior citizens, journalists, and employees of other essential services are exempted from the ban
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 07:40pm
Follow us

The Sindh government on Thursday announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi on account of Chehlum of Imam Husain (R.A) and martyrs of Karbala, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban on pillion riding will be effective on September 16 and 17.

The notice added that women, children, senior citizens, journalists, Law Enforcement Agencies personnel in uniform, and employees of other essential services were exempted from the ban.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawalpindi district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz Khan, chairing a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters, directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

Security beefed up for mourning processions

A police spokesman said more than 4,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of processions. A special squad of Rangers would also perform security duty, he added. He said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for processions and majalis, including sensitive installations.

As per the security plan, more CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the processions.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

Ban on pillion riding Chehlum of Imam Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi on account of Chehlum

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500 as authorities look to step up relief efforts

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decline $176mn to $8.62bn

Brent crude falls 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Read more stories