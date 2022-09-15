Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi on account of Chehlum

The Sindh government on Thursday announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi on account of Chehlum of Imam Husain (R.A) and martyrs of Karbala, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban on pillion riding will be effective on September 16 and 17.

The notice added that women, children, senior citizens, journalists, Law Enforcement Agencies personnel in uniform, and employees of other essential services were exempted from the ban.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawalpindi district police finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz Khan, chairing a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters, directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum and utilize all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners.

Security beefed up for mourning processions

A police spokesman said more than 4,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of processions. A special squad of Rangers would also perform security duty, he added. He said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for processions and majalis, including sensitive installations.

As per the security plan, more CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the processions.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.