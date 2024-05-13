May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Reuters Published 13 May, 2024 10:53am

NEW DELHI: India is likely to sign an agreement with Iran on Monday to manage the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar for the next 10 years, the Economic Times reported.

India Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to travel to Iran to sign the agreement, the report said, citing unidentified sources.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India hopes to start full operations soon at Iran’s Chabahar port

India has been developing a part of the port in Chabahar, which is located on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, as a way to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asian countries that avoids the port of Karachi in its rival Pakistan.

US sanctions on Iran, however, have slowed down the port’s development.

India Iran India iran relation Chabahar port

Comments

200 characters

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories