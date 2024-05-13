May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2024 10:37am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.13, a fall of Re0.01, against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee registered a marginal increase as it gained Re0.09 or 0.03% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 278.12, against 278.21 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Sunday that improving tax-to-GDP ratio, fast privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and overhauling the energy sector are priorities of the government.

Aurangzeb made the remarks in Lahore during a panel discussion at the Pre-Budget Conference held in collaboration with Business Recorder and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Lahore.

Internationally, major currencies were steady on Monday with the dollar consolidating against peers, as market participants awaited US inflation data to assess the prospects of interest rate cuts this year.

After a softer-than-expected US payrolls report for April and a Federal Reserve policy announcement, expectations have increased for rate reductions this year.

Markets have priced in a 61.2% chance of some degree of rate reductions to begin at the Fed’s September meeting, with about 50 basis points of cuts in total expected, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

But comments by Fed officials last week were varied as speakers debated whether interest rates were high enough. A jump in consumers’ inflation expectations, revealed in a survey on Friday, could further complicate the conversation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended declines on Monday amid signs of weak fuel demand and as comments from US Federal Reserve officials dampened hopes of interest rate cuts, which could slow growth and crimp fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy.

Brent crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.53 a barrel by 0025 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures was at $78.03 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.3%.

Both benchmarks settled about $1 lower on Friday as Fed officials debated whether U.S. interest rates are high enough to bring inflation back to 2%.

