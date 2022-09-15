AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.47%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
EPCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.56%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
GTECH 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
PAEL 16.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.65%)
TPL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.06%)
TPLP 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.62%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 9.3 (0.22%)
BR30 15,584 Increased By 186.7 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,041 Increased By 29.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 40 (0.25%)
Indian shares slip as IT gloom offsets gains from autos

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 12:04pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated from a five-month peak on Thursday, as banks slipped from record highs and technology stocks extended a decline, outweighing sharp advances in automakers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.36% at 17,938.35, as of 0513 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.32% to 60,153.9.

Markets were on edge, as investors assessed the possibility of the US Federal Reserve going for a 100-basis-point interest rate hike next week to tackle elevated inflation. Meanwhile, Fitch cut India’s economic growth forecast for 2022/23 to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown amid global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy.

“About one-thirds of respondents believe that the Fed will go for a 100 bps hike, and that is continuing to have a rub-off effect on IT stocks along with the rating downgrades,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

The Nifty IT index slumped 1.4% after dropping 3.7% in the previous session, with tech major Infosys sliding 2.4%.

Indian shares slip on rate hike worries, banks blunt losses

Infosys has lost nearly 7% over the last two sessions, hit in part, by a downgrade from Goldman Sachs to ‘sell’. The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.21% after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, automakers’ stocks were a bright spot in the tepid market, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki India climbing 4% to its highest in over 4 years. The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.5% to a record high.

“We may remain on the sidelines until the Fed meeting,” Dadheech said, adding that new peaks for local markets could not be ruled out during the upcoming festive season, given strong foreign equity inflows, and moderation in commodity prices.

Indian shares

