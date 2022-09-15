‘Imran to face public wrath if drive against institutions not stopped’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was now seeking NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, the institutions, and even from the United States.

While addressing a press conference, the minister asked for the formation of a parliamentary commission to probe Imran Khan’s objectives of his “systematic campaign against the institutions”.

He categorically warned Imran Khan of severe public reaction and wrath, if he did not stop the “systematic campaign” against state institutions.

He said accountability criteria should be the same for all political parties, and Imran Khan should also be held accountable for his baseless criticism of the institutions.

The minister said that Imran Khan used to say that he will not negotiate with us (the PML-N and the allies), and now he is offering talks under the compulsion of a changed environment while adding that he would have been harping on the old mantra even today in case the situation had not changed.

The commission should also be tasked to scrutinise the shocking revelations of Javed Hashmi about the manipulation of results of the last general election, disclosures of Justice (retired) Shaukat Siddiqui, and the video of late Judge Arshad Malik for sorting out the real motives of Imran Khan, he added.

He urged the Federal Shariat Court to take suo moto notice of Imran Khan’s remarks, “which negate Islamic teachings”. He also urged the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to summon Imran on the matter.

He also criticised Imran Khan for “promoting secularism and creating chaos” in the country.

The minister also played video clips of Imran Khan containing controversial remarks.

To a question, Latif said the nation would give a warm welcome to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his return from abroad.

