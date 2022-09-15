Lucky Cement distributes ration bags, clothes among flood victims

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has reached out to flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan to support them in this difficult time.

To help the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan, Lucky Cement has distributed thousands of ration bags along with shelter camps for the flood victims in far-flung areas including Dadu, Sanghar, Khairpur and Uthal. Lucky cement Limited has also distributed medicines, clothes, beddings and sanitary pads amongst a large number of affected populations in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Lucky Cement Limited has also dispatched medicine packs that included medicines for bacterial infections and first aid in order to prevent diseases amongst the victims.

In this time of crisis, Lucky Cement Limited has reached out to far-flung areas which were worst affected by the flash floods in North and South of Pakistan to provide relief to the victims.

