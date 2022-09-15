PTI members submit requisition for Senate session

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation of senators led by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem has submitted a requisition to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to call a session of the upper house of parliament on “political victimisation” of Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, including a raid on his residence by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad police.

The senators met the Senate chief and handed him the resolution on Wednesday.

Nyazee has moved a privilege motion in Senate against Islamabad Police and FIA on breach of privilege.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022