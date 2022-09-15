Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 GC Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2022 Beryl Chemical Services B-2/B-3 Admiralty Load Mill Crystal Sea 13-09-2022 Spirit Scale Services B-4 Shang Disc General Sea Hawks 12-09-2022 Xing Hai Cargo Asia Global B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022 Globe Rapessed Services B-9/B-8 Dalian Disc Load United marine 1309-2022 Container Agencies B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Sirius 07-09-2022 Silver Clinkers Logistic B-11/B-12 Afros Disc General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 14-09-2022 B-13/B-14 Bordo Disc Pakistan National Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022 B-16/B-17 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-202 Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Hilda Load Balochistan Shpping Co Rice Pvt. Ltd 29-08-2022 B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco 14-09-2022 Antwerp Container Shipping LInes B-28/B-29 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 14-09-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Saptl-1/2 Bulk Disc Pakistan National Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dalian 14-09-2022 Disc. Load United marine Container Agencies Thorswind 14-09-2022 Disc. Load Diamond Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Nave Estella 14-09-2022 D/50000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Chemroute 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine Oasis Services Canopus 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical - M.T Lahore 15-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Global 15-09-2022 D/10000 Fuel Oil East Wind Elegance Shipping Company Tarlan 15-09-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic X-Press 15-09-2022 D/52500 Urea X-Press Feeder Anglesey In Bulk Shipping Agency African 15-09-2022 - Wilhelmsen Toucan Ship Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Snoopy 14-09-2022 Container Ship - RHL Marta 14-09-2022 Clinkers - Alfred N 14-09-2022 Tanker - Butinah 14-09-2022 Rock Phosphate - Dsm Castor 14-09-2022 Cement - Oocl Guangzhou 14-09-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Symi Cement Global Sep. 10, 2022 MW-2 Jaguari Cement SS Sep. 10, 2022 Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Anassa Coal Alpine Sep. 11, 2022 PIBT Europe Coal Ocean Sep. 13, 2022 Graec Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine Sep. 12, 2022 Andesine oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Sep. 13, 2022 Stella Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Kobayashi Soya Ocean Sep.07, 2022 Maru bean Services FAP LEO Rice Asia Sep.10, 2022 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Hafnia Andesine Palm oil Alpine Sep, 14, 2022 Chang Hang Shui Jing Mogas Alpine -do- Milha Qatar LNG G.S.A -do- Maersk Kensington Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Anassa Coal Alpine Sep. 14, 2022 Kobayashi Maru Soya bean Ocean Services -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= LR1 Charm Mogas Alpine Sep. 14, 2022 Tiger Integrity Palm oil Alpine -do- Aspen Express Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Songa Challenge Palm oil Alpine - Star Light Soya Bean Ocean Services - Genco Vigillant Coal Alpine - Pegasus Coal Posidon - Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen - Santa Ines Coal Alpine - Chang Hang Run Hai Coal Wilhelmsen - CL Yingna He Coal Wilhelmsen - Nord Biscay Coal G.S.A - East Gat Lentils AWMA - Lil Steela Bitumen Trans Marine - Pacific Wind Steel coil G.A.C - Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine - Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine - =============================================================================

