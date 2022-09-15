KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 GC Disc Alpine Marine 14-09-2022
Beryl Chemical Services
B-2/B-3 Admiralty Load Mill Crystal Sea 13-09-2022
Spirit Scale Services
B-4 Shang Disc General Sea Hawks 12-09-2022
Xing Hai Cargo Asia Global
B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022
Globe Rapessed Services
B-9/B-8 Dalian Disc Load United marine 1309-2022
Container Agencies
B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Sirius 07-09-2022
Silver Clinkers Logistic
B-11/B-12 Afros Disc General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 14-09-2022
B-13/B-14 Bordo Disc Pakistan National
Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022
B-16/B-17 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-202
Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Hilda Load Balochistan Shpping Co
Rice Pvt. Ltd 29-08-2022
B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco 14-09-2022
Antwerp Container Shipping LInes
B-28/B-29 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2 Bulk Disc Pakistan National
Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dalian 14-09-2022 Disc. Load United marine
Container Agencies
Thorswind 14-09-2022 Disc. Load Diamond
Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nave Estella 14-09-2022 D/50000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Chemroute 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Oasis Services
Canopus 14-09-2022 D/2000 Chemical -
M.T Lahore 15-09-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Global 15-09-2022 D/10000 Fuel Oil East Wind
Elegance Shipping Company
Tarlan 15-09-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
X-Press 15-09-2022 D/52500 Urea X-Press Feeder
Anglesey In Bulk Shipping Agency
African 15-09-2022 - Wilhelmsen
Toucan Ship Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Snoopy 14-09-2022 Container Ship -
RHL Marta 14-09-2022 Clinkers -
Alfred N 14-09-2022 Tanker -
Butinah 14-09-2022 Rock Phosphate -
Dsm
Castor 14-09-2022 Cement -
Oocl
Guangzhou 14-09-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Symi Cement Global Sep. 10, 2022
MW-2 Jaguari Cement SS Sep. 10, 2022
Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Anassa Coal Alpine Sep. 11, 2022
PIBT Europe Coal Ocean Sep. 13, 2022
Graec Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine Sep. 12, 2022
Andesine oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Sep. 13, 2022
Stella Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Kobayashi Soya Ocean Sep.07, 2022
Maru bean Services
FAP LEO Rice Asia Sep.10, 2022
Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Andesine Palm oil Alpine Sep, 14, 2022
Chang Hang
Shui Jing Mogas Alpine -do-
Milha Qatar LNG G.S.A -do-
Maersk
Kensington Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Anassa Coal Alpine Sep. 14, 2022
Kobayashi
Maru Soya bean Ocean Services -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
LR1 Charm Mogas Alpine Sep. 14, 2022
Tiger Integrity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Aspen
Express Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Songa
Challenge Palm oil Alpine -
Star Light Soya Bean Ocean Services -
Genco
Vigillant Coal Alpine -
Pegasus Coal Posidon -
Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen -
Santa Ines Coal Alpine -
Chang Hang
Run Hai Coal Wilhelmsen -
CL Yingna He Coal Wilhelmsen -
Nord Biscay Coal G.S.A -
East Gat Lentils AWMA -
Lil Steela Bitumen Trans Marine -
Pacific Wind Steel coil G.A.C -
Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine -
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Trans Marine -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments