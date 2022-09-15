AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              GC             Disc           Alpine Marine      14-09-2022
                  Beryl          Chemical       Services
B-2/B-3           Admiralty      Load Mill      Crystal Sea        13-09-2022
                  Spirit         Scale          Services
B-4               Shang          Disc General   Sea Hawks          12-09-2022
                  Xing Hai       Cargo          Asia Global
B-5               Sky            Disc           Ocean              02-09-2022
                  Globe          Rapessed       Services
B-9/B-8           Dalian         Disc Load      United marine       1309-2022
                                 Container      Agencies
B-10/B-11         Am Ocean       Load           Sirius             07-09-2022
                  Silver         Clinkers        Logistic
B-11/B-12         Afros          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           14-09-2022
B-13/B-14         Bordo          Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mavi           Urea           Shipping Corp.     08-09-2022
B-16/B-17         Gentle         Disc           Posidon             30-08-202
                  Seas           Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Hilda          Load           Balochistan Shpping Co
                                 Rice           Pvt. Ltd           29-08-2022
B-26/B-27         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco              14-09-2022
                  Antwerp        Container      Shipping LInes
B-28/B-29         Thorswind      Disc Load      Diamond            14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf            Container      Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/2         Bulk           Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mustique       Wheat          Shipping Corp.     14-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dalian            14-09-2022     Disc. Load                     United marine
                                 Container                           Agencies
Thorswind         14-09-2022     Disc. Load                           Diamond
                                 Container                  Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nave Estella      14-09-2022     D/50000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Chemroute         14-09-2022     D/2000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
 Oasis                                                               Services
Canopus           14-09-2022     D/2000 Chemical                            -
M.T Lahore        15-09-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                          Shipping Corp.
Global            15-09-2022     D/10000 Fuel Oil                   East Wind
Elegance                                                     Shipping Company
Tarlan            15-09-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
X-Press           15-09-2022     D/52500 Urea                  X-Press Feeder
Anglesey                         In Bulk                      Shipping Agency
African           15-09-2022     -                                 Wilhelmsen
Toucan                                                          Ship Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Snoopy            14-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
RHL Marta         14-09-2022     Clinkers                                   -
Alfred N          14-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
Butinah           14-09-2022     Rock Phosphate                             -
Dsm
Castor            14-09-2022     Cement                                     -
Oocl
Guangzhou         14-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Symi           Cement         Global          Sep. 10, 2022
MW-2              Jaguari        Cement         SS              Sep. 10, 2022
                                                Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Anassa         Coal           Alpine          Sep. 11, 2022
PIBT              Europe         Coal           Ocean           Sep. 13, 2022
                  Graec                         Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Palm           Alpine          Sep. 12, 2022
                  Andesine       oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Sep. 13, 2022
                  Stella                        Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Kobayashi      Soya           Ocean            Sep.07, 2022
                  Maru           bean           Services
FAP               LEO            Rice           Asia             Sep.10, 2022
                                                Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Andesine          Palm oil       Alpine                         Sep, 14, 2022
Chang Hang
Shui Jing         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Milha Qatar       LNG            G.S.A                                   -do-
Maersk
Kensington        Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Anassa            Coal           Alpine                         Sep. 14, 2022
Kobayashi
Maru              Soya bean      Ocean Services                          -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
LR1 Charm         Mogas          Alpine                         Sep. 14, 2022
Tiger Integrity   Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Aspen
Express           Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Songa
Challenge         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Star Light        Soya Bean      Ocean Services                             -
Genco
Vigillant         Coal           Alpine                                     -
Pegasus           Coal           Posidon                                    -
Bao Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Santa Ines        Coal           Alpine                                     -
Chang Hang
Run Hai           Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
CL Yingna He      Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Nord Biscay       Coal           G.S.A                                      -
East Gat          Lentils        AWMA                                       -
Lil Steela        Bitumen        Trans Marine                               -
Pacific Wind      Steel coil     G.A.C                                      -
Delta Gas         Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Trans Marine                               -
=============================================================================

